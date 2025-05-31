Live
- Police bust interstate auto robbery syndicate, recover 8 high-end cars
- 3 new SC judges sworn-in
- Bulldozers raze illegal ashram of arrested self-styled seer
- No country called Pak terrorist state: Cong
- Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash deals among 55 questioned
- Rajnath: If Navy had acted, Pak would have split into 4
- Naam vs Kaam: CM Rekha showcases 100-day work
- Traditional Medicine Vs Modern Science: Which Path Leads to Better Health?
- Significance increase in paddy procurement this year: DC
- Govt aims to make poor house owners: Bojju Patel
Modi didn’t succumb to Trump’s pressure, affirms BJP leader
Aleti Maheshwar Reddy terms the comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as treasonous
Hyderabad: BJP LP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for what he described as “playing dirty politics” by promoting a foreign agenda that aims to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces, and the country as a whole. He was responding to alleged remarks made by the Chief Minister during the Jai Hind rally organised by Congress in Bachupalli on Friday.
Maheshwar Reddy stated that Revanth’s comments reflect a pro-Pakistan stance within Congress. He emphasised that despite Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing to combat Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, CM Revanth Reddy is using political tactics that undermine Modi’s credibility. Maheshwar Reddy condemned Revanth Reddy’s claims regarding national security and foreign affairs, particularly the assertion that Modi bowed to pressure from US President Donald Trump, agreeing to a ceasefire without engaging in war with Pakistan, thereby compromising the dignity of 150 crore Indians.
He deemed these comments highly inappropriate and equated them to acts of treason. The BJP leader alleged that Congress rallies are echoing pro-Pakistani sentiments while criticising Modi under the guise of Jai Hind rallies, thus exposing what he called the bankrupt politics of Congress. He expressed shame that the party is politicising issues of national security and foreign affairs. He argued that if India had indeed succumbed to pressure from President Trump, the Indian Army would not have carried out attacks against Pakistan.