Modi didn’t succumb to Trump’s pressure, affirms BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP LP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for what he described as “playing dirty politics” by promoting a foreign agenda that aims to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces, and the country as a whole. He was responding to alleged remarks made by the Chief Minister during the Jai Hind rally organised by Congress in Bachupalli on Friday.

Maheshwar Reddy stated that Revanth’s comments reflect a pro-Pakistan stance within Congress. He emphasised that despite Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing to combat Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, CM Revanth Reddy is using political tactics that undermine Modi’s credibility. Maheshwar Reddy condemned Revanth Reddy’s claims regarding national security and foreign affairs, particularly the assertion that Modi bowed to pressure from US President Donald Trump, agreeing to a ceasefire without engaging in war with Pakistan, thereby compromising the dignity of 150 crore Indians.

He deemed these comments highly inappropriate and equated them to acts of treason. The BJP leader alleged that Congress rallies are echoing pro-Pakistani sentiments while criticising Modi under the guise of Jai Hind rallies, thus exposing what he called the bankrupt politics of Congress. He expressed shame that the party is politicising issues of national security and foreign affairs. He argued that if India had indeed succumbed to pressure from President Trump, the Indian Army would not have carried out attacks against Pakistan.