Niloufer Government Hospital Honours activist with excellence award for saving lives

Hyderabad: Niloufer Government Hospital for Women & Children presented the Award of Excellence and Best NGO Partner Award to Asif Hussain Sohail, Founder of Sakina Foundation, in recognition of his exceptional humanitarian efforts in organizing blood donation camps and donating thousands of units of blood to underprivileged children and women free of cost.

The award was presented by Dr Vijay Kumar, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, who praised Asif Sohail for “saving countless lives through regular blood donation camps” and his consistent, selfless support to the hospital.

Asif Sohail shared that over the years, Sakina Foundation has conducted more than 120 blood donation drives, contributing over 20,000 units of blood for children aged 0–13 years and women — supporting critical surgeries, pregnant women, thalassemia patients, and plasma requirements across various government hospitals and individuals, completely free of cost.

Dr Vijay Kumar also commended Asif Sohail’s personal involvement and generosity, noting that his support extends beyond blood donation to various hospital needs. “There are very few who truly live for others, and Asif Sohail is one among them,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, Asif Sohail said “This award is dedicated to the donors, my entire Sakina team, partners, and volunteers who make every camp a success, as well as my 13-year-old son Ali and my daughters, who coordinated all camps. We have conducted camps across MNCs, religious places, institutions, and associations, saving thousands of lives and providing blood to those in need completely free of cost. I pledge to continue supporting Niloufer Hospital’s noble mission and blood donation camps till my last breath.”

Amazon was recognized for its continued partnership with Sakina Foundation and Niloufer Hospital in organizing blood donation camps, with Ms. Priya from Amazon receiving an award and appreciation for coordinating multiple successful drives. Special thanks were also extended to the blood bank team Narender, Rama Lakshmi, and everyone who supports these initiatives.