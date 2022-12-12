Nizampet residents reel under official apathy

Hyderabad: Irked by continuous sewage overflow on the main road for the past three months, illegal encroachment and neglect of roads in parts of Nizampet, Bachupally and Gandimisamam, a few commuters and residents have raised their voice on social media and complained about the hardships they face. They pointed out that bad roads and incomplete works are the primary cause for traffic chaos.

The locals allege that for the past three months sewage is overflowing on the main roads due to ongoing flyover works at the Nizampet –Bachupally stretch.The sewage pipeline got damaged but HMWBSS is least bothered to repair it. Due to that many fatal accidents have occurred.

According to commuters, thousands of people use the road every day. They are finding it difficult to travel. Also in many stretches lanes are encroached, leading to traffic jams.

Said RK Yadav of Nizampet, "first of all most lanes in Nizampet are not re-carpeted. Adding fuel to fire is the continuous overflow of water due to which passersby are facing hardship to commute The water emanates foul smell; the complete lane has become slippery. We are vexed of complaining to the concerned officials, who are not bothered to repair pipelines. Whenever we complain to officials they only say they will take up the work but till date no nothing has been done"

said Sai Teja, another resident of Nizampet, "It is drainage water or drinking water we don't know. Continuously water is flowing on the road. Daily we commuters are struggling to move. Due to this issue the road has been completely damaged. Recently the government instructed the department to complete road repair works on a war-footing basis, but here day by day condition of roads is deteriorating. If any untoward incident happens the concerned official responsible for the pathetic roads will be booked u/s 336 IPC".