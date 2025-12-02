No takers for 5 GPs in Sarpanch polls

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that there were 22,330 nominations found valid for the 4,236 Gram Panchayats in the first phase of the Sarpanch elections. The scrutiny of nominations was taken up by officials on Monday. Similarly, with regard to the ward offices, 85,428 nominations for 37,440 ward offices were found to be valid.

The Commission had initially received 25,654 nominations for the 4,236 Sarpanch posts for the first phase, and 82,276 nominations for the 37,440 ward offices. Notably, there were no nominations in five Gram Panchayats, which are located in the districts of Mancherial (three), Nirmal (one), and Komuram Bheem Asifabad (one).

Meanwhile, the process for the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections has begun, with over 2,900 nominations filed for 4,332 Sarpanch Posts and 3,608 nominations received for 38,343 ward officer posts on the first day of filing nominations.