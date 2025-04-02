'Not even an inch of Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to HCU'

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday accused the BRS and BJP of having a ‘Fevicol-like’ bond and instigating students, as well as their affiliated activists, to protest the proposed auction of 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

Addressing the media after an extensive meeting with Cabinet colleagues, civil society groups, retired professors—including Professor Haragopal—and agitating students, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sreedhar Babu, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that the Opposition was obstructing Hyderabad’s development and hindering efforts to generate employment for the youth. The ministers assured that not even an inch of HCU land was being touched and pledged to protect the area’s natural rock formations, peacock lake, and other environmental habitats at all costs.

They highlighted that the University of Hyderabad had relinquished its rights over the 400 acres on January 13, 2004, when the then TDP government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh transferred 397 acres of land in Gopanpalli, located behind HCU, in exchange for the 400 acres earmarked for IMG Bharata. The university accepted the 397 acres and even constructed an illegal building on 10 acres within the government-owned 400-acre parcel.

When the Congress government, led by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, came to power in 2006, it canceled the allotment to IMG Bharata, opposing the transfer of government land to a private company. The company challenged the decision in court, leaving the issue unresolved for years. The BRS government, during its decade-long rule, kept the matter on the back burner. However, soon after assuming office, the current government pursued an appeal, and in May 2024, the High Court ruled in its favor.

The ministers further revealed that the government consulted the HCU Vice Chancellor a week prior to initiating the land development process. Given the legal and procedural backdrop, the state has now decided to proceed with the auction to develop the land into an IT park. Appealing to students to withdraw their protest, the ministers stated that the government is willing to consider the demand to withdraw cases filed against students for law & order violations during the university dharna.