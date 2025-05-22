Not lifting piled-up garbage on time irks even GHMC babus

Rangareddy: The delay in lifting the garbage emanating from different areas under Rajendranagar circle is not just causing annoyance for the locals but it now appears that the issue has even irked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials as well.

The reports regarding tailed-off sanitary system in the south circle – given the rise of complaints like no proper sweeping and timely garbage lifting from many areas, has spurred the deputy commissioner K Ravi Kumar to make strict vigil during his visits to the areas early in the morning to take stock of the situation.

It is learned that the deputy commissioner found many things appalling on the ground during the field visits that prompted him to take impromptu correctional measures against the unwholesome situation.

Finding fault with the way the heaps of refuse left unattended, the Deputy Commissioner, GHMC Rajendranagar on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ramky, the contract company helming the task of treatment and disposal of legacy leachate. According to officials, the penalty was imposed on the contract agency for not lifting the garbage during night hours.

It is said that Ramky Infrastructure entered into a contract with the GHMC for the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate. It is said that the Rs 250 crore BOO (Build, Operate, Own) contract has a two-year initial period with a potential 10-year extension.

It is learned that the deputy commissioner was on a routine visit of the area when he found that the delay in garbage lifting in Shastripuram area under Rajendranagar is leading to piling up of refuse at the garbage vulnerable points, thereby polluting the ambiance. Miffed over the way the refuse is being pulled up and not being lifted timely, the Deputy Commissioner imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ramky and instructed the local officials to make impromptu arrangements to address the issue.

However, the local people say that there is no element of plausibility in the approach.

“Throwing garbage in the open has already been revoked in the cosmopolitan city and outskirts after considerably debating it as an unhygienic approach and the same is replaced with door-to-door garbage collection mechanism,” contended Arif, a resident of Shastripuram.

However, he said, the GHMC itself planted trash containers helping the people to dump the refuse into the containers instead of handing over the same to trash collection teams. A Anil, another resident, said, “People, unwilling to pay the paltry monthly amount to trash collection teams, follow the old unhygienic practices, leading to unwholesome ambiance in colonies. The civic law mandating imposition of fine or penalties against unhygienic practices remains confined to the rule book”.