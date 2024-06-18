Now, floating garbage broom makes debut to clean up lake

Hyderabad: The city-based NGO Dhruvansh has implemented a pilot project at Barla Kunta Lake in Gachibowli, introducing a specialised floating garbage broom. As part of their initiative to clean and maintain the lake's ecosystem, they designed this innovative device to effectively collect minute debris, including sludge and algae.

According to the members of Dhruvansh, the floating collectors that are used by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to clean the city lakes are huge. They have the capability to clean large debris, but the floating garbage broom is specifically designed to tackle smaller trash. This innovation eliminates the need for workers to manually enter the lake, simplifying and reducing the complexity of the cleaning process. With this broom, they can easily clean by operating it from the water's edge. It is particularly effective for narrow nalas where JCBs cannot reach, as the broom can access these areas to gather trash into corners for easy collection by JCBs.

Madhulika Choudhary, environmental activist and founder of the NGO Dhruvansh, emphasised, "When conventional bulky trash cleaners cannot access vulnerable areas, this broom can easily reach the corners of lakes. Currently, we are piloting this broom on a four-acre section of Barla Kunta Lake. Upon achieving positive results, we plan to expand its use to other lakes."

Emphasising its functionality, she explained that the broom is constructed using PVC pipe supported by a net, which effectively collects minute trash, including sludge and algae. This method proves essential, as such debris is challenging to remove using large machinery or manual labor. Also, as per the size of the trash, the net can be customised. "Previously, we encountered numerous challenges using bamboo for cleaning. Bamboo would often sink during the process, causing difficulties. To address these issues, we developed this broom with PVC pipe filled with styrofoam inside. This ensures the pipe remains buoyant while pulling out trash. Additionally, iron rods are fixed beneath the pipe to stabilise it, and a net is tightly secured around it to effectively gather debris. This broom extends to 50 feet in length and is also cost-effective, priced at approximately Rs 20,000. Depending on the lake's conditions, people can extend the length of the pipe as needed,” she said.

She suggested that instead of relying on harmful fertilisers to address sludge and algae issues, it would be more beneficial for people to develop low-cost mechanical models for lake cleaning.