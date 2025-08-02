Officials told to form spl teams to clear pending pleas under Indiramma housing

Rangareddy: With a view to ensure transparency in allotment of Indiramma houses to eligible families, the Rangareddy district administration is planning to form mandal-level special teams of officials and carry out case-based studies before sanctioning the houses in the district.

The district collector C Narayan Reddy on Thursday ordered the officials concerned to form special teams at mandal level to resolve the issue of pending applications filed to seek approval of houses under Indiramma scheme.

The Collector, while addressing a video conference, asked the officials to approve all the places where the applicants owned a piece of land to build house. The construction of houses should be completed with a brisk pace to help beneficiaries accommodate the same.

“Awareness should also be created about other welfare schemes like PM Awas Yojana,” said the Collector, adding that “the applicants who availed loans in the past are eligible this time too under the scheme.”

The Collector wanted the Agricultural officers to ensure adequate stock of urea at all the godowns in respective mandal headquarters during the rainy season to avoid any inconveniency for the farmers who are in the process of cultivation. Besides, he said, sanitation arrangements should be ratcheted-up in all the government run schools and welfare hostels and welfare facilities. Quality of food and drinking water being provided to the students should be ensured. He suggested that vegetables should be brought to these institutions once in two days instead of storing them for a long time at storage rooms.