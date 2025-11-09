Olectra Greentech announces quarterly results

Hyderabad: OlectraGreentech Limited (OGL), India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturing company, announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The company’s Board of Directors, in its meeting held on Saturday, approved the financial results. During the second quarter of FY 2025-26, Olectra delivered 375 electric vehicles, achieving the highest-ever quarterly deliveries in the company’s history.

The company registered a revenue of Rs 656.62 crore for the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 93.01 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) was Rs 68.46 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 49.43 crore. Mahesh Babu, Managing Director of Olectra Greentech Limited, said.