OU explores academic tie-up with American University

Hyderabad: Osmania University explored academic collaboration with Governors State University, USA, on Thursday.

According to OU officials, OU hosted a delegation from Governors State University (GSU) in Illinois, USA. The visit aimed to discuss potential collaborations, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and faculty and student exchange programmes.

The OU delegation was led by Professor Kumar Molugaram, vice chancellor, and included Professor P Laxminarayana, registrar, and Professor M Ramulu, controller of examinations. The GSU delegation was headed by Jason Vignone, director of graduate admissions and retention; Dr Sonia Dalmia, dean; and Dr Robert Morley, director, office of international services.

Both institutions expressed keen interest in fostering academic partnerships to provide enriching opportunities for students and faculty. Potential areas of collaboration include joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and student internships, stated senior officer, OU.