Oxford Grammar School observes World Earth Day with enthusiasm
Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar, demonstrated its commitment to student empowerment and environmental stewardship by observing World Earth Day on Tuesday with a series of impactful activities.
The event was graced by the presence of Chief Patron of Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar & Chairman of Deccan Heritage Academic Trust (DHAT) M Vedakumar. Vedakumar planted a sapling on the school premises along with the school team, underscoring Oxford Grammar School’s status as a “Plastic Free Zone”.
The school’s ongoing environmental commitment includes reducing solid waste, rational utilisation of water and its conservation, increasing green cover, reducing e-waste, and promoting biodiversity, with a focus on addressing climate change, waste reduction, and plant conservation.