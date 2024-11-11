Live
Pause on new road-laying puts Ameenpur dwellers in a pickle
The dusty stretch is dotted with potholes of varying sizes, leaving commuters vexed
Hyderabad: The halt of laying a new road at the Ameenpur stretch for the past few months has left the residents and commuters in dilemma, as the complete stretch is riddled with potholes. Vexed with the perennial issues, locals urged the concerned officials to complete the remaining works.
The works began before the monsoon this year, but hardly 40 per cent works were taken up, and then they came to a complete halt due to a fund crunch. Due to that, the complete road is plagued with potholes, and also the entire lanes have become dusty, allege commuters.
RK Yadav, a resident of Ameenpur, said, “The work was abruptly halted, and when we enquired with officials from Ameenpur Municipality, they explained that the stoppage was due to insufficient funds. This has caused significant disruptions to smooth traffic flow. Additionally, the lack of proper road dividers has worsened the situation, further complicating travel for commuters.”
“We are enduring nightmarish experiences while travelling on these stretches. Although there were plans to re-carpet the road last year, the work began but was abruptly halted. It seems the corporation is only focused on laying internal roads, while the concerned officials neglect the urgent need to fix the potholes on the main road. This delayed stretch has turned into a death trap, causing serious injuries to road users,” said Suresh Reddy, a daily commuter in this lane.