Platform ticket rate cut in Secunderabad division

Secunderabad: The platform ticket rates, which were temporarily increased as a precautionary measure against Covid, have been revised downwards at all railway stations in the Secunderabad division of South Central Railway (SCR). The issue of platform tickets has been resumed at all stations of the division, including small stations, which was stopped earlier.

This decision has been taken in view of resumption of unreserved express trains. The decreased platform ticket fares at all railway stations (both non-suburban and suburban stations) of the division will be Rs 10, expect for the Secunderabad and Hyderabad stations, where it will be Rs 20.

The issue of platform tickets will facilitate, to large extent, all rail passengers, especially senior citizens and 'divyangajan' in smooth boarding and alighting trains. The precautionary measures being taken on the railways to tackle the virus will be maintained, as usual. Rail users have been requested to co-operate in this endeavour and follow all protocols in containing Covid.