Police busts online betting racket, 7 held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task force, West Zone apprehended 7 persons including a bookie, 5 agents and a punter involved in organizing online betting platforms such as SKYEXCH, RADHE EXCHANGE, 99 RACES, 365 RACES, Placebet999 among others. Police seized 55 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 60 debit cards, and cash from their possession.

Police arrested Girish Agarwal (39), a bookie resident of Ghansi Bazar Charminar, and agents S Maninder Pal Singh (36) of Petlaburj, Pawan Kumar Sharma (35) and Kishan Sharma (24) of Rajasthan, Mohith Agarwal (27) of Shahalibanda, and Rahul Agarwal (32) of Hayathnagar, and punter Suresh Soni (33) of Puranpul. Police recovered online betting platforms points - SKYEXCH total points (9,80,538), Radhe Exchange (94,073), 99 Races (3,91,777), 365 Races (7,85,117), Placebet999 (1,00,000) with a total point 23,51,505 (1 point is equal to 1 rupee).

According to police, the bookie registered with online betting websites and provided username and password to the punters by the agents to play online betting.

Mohd Iqbal Siddiqui, Adll DCP, Task Force, South West Zone said that on information, police laid a trap at Murali Nagar, Puranapul, Bahadurpura and apprehended Suresh (Punter), who is playing online betting in Placebet999. On enquiry he revealed that he purchased the points from Girish Agarwal, who is the bookie for betting applications. “On his confession, the teams rushed to his house and apprehended Girish and his agents Maninder, Pawan, Kishan, Mohit and Rahul along with mobile phones, Laptops and Debit cards,” said the officer.

On interrogation Girish revealed that he learnt about the online betting sites like SKYEXCH, RADHE EXCHANGE, 99 RACES, 365 RACES, Placebet999 etc., which are popular and more in demand as most of the public are opting for online betting by registering online platforms.

“Girish secured agents and opened fresh bank accounts on their names by giving them Rs 3,000 for each bank account, He kept all the account credentials with him and used these accounts for online betting,” said Iqbal Siddiqui.