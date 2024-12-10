Punjagutta Police Investigate Bank Manager and Staff for Embezzling Rs 6 Crore from NRI Account

The Punjagutta police have filed a case against the manager and staff of a private bank. They are accused of embezzling Rs 6 crore from a Non-Resident Indian's (NRI) account.

The suspects worked at the bank in Srinagar Colony. They allegedly conspired to steal money over time for their personal use.

The fraud was discovered when the NRI account holder noticed a shortage of funds. The account holder grew suspicious and reported the issue to the bank.

After the complaint, the Punjagutta police started an investigation into the matter. They are working to uncover the full details of the embezzlement.