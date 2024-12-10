  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Punjagutta Police Investigate Bank Manager and Staff for Embezzling Rs 6 Crore from NRI Account

Punjagutta Police Investigate Bank Manager and Staff for Embezzling Rs 6 Crore from NRI Account
x
Highlights

The Punjagutta police have filed a case against a private bank manager and staff for embezzling Rs 6 crore from an NRI's account. The fraud was uncovered after the account holder noticed missing funds and reported the issue.

The Punjagutta police have filed a case against the manager and staff of a private bank. They are accused of embezzling Rs 6 crore from a Non-Resident Indian's (NRI) account.

The suspects worked at the bank in Srinagar Colony. They allegedly conspired to steal money over time for their personal use.

The fraud was discovered when the NRI account holder noticed a shortage of funds. The account holder grew suspicious and reported the issue to the bank.

After the complaint, the Punjagutta police started an investigation into the matter. They are working to uncover the full details of the embezzlement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick