Pushkar Mahotsavam of Manam Saitam Foundation held

Hyderabad: The Pushkar Mahotsavam of the ‘Manam Saitam’ Foundation, led by actor Kadambari Kiran, was grandly held at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. This foundation, which has been carrying out social service programs for twelve years, received congratulations from numerous prominent figures.

On this occasion, founder Kadambari Kiran spoke, saying, “I am a disciple of senior journalist G. Krishna. The idea of social service came from the inspiration of that great personality. For the past 12 years, in these service programs, many noble souls have blessed and supported us. With their cooperation, we are continuing these service activities uninterrupted.”

BJP Telangana State President Ramachandra Rao stated, “During the Corona period, Kadambari Kiran helped hundreds of families. He provided necessary kits. From that time, Kiran Garu became known to me. There is no connection between politics and social service. Indians have a spirit of service. Our support will be there for Kiran’s services.”

Senior journalist Devulapalli Amar said, “Along with Kadambari Kiran, I too am a disciple of G. Krishna Garu. Work done with heart is called artwork. Kadambari Kiran is doing social service not as hard work but as artwork. Everyone’s support should be there for Kiran, who desires to do so much service for society.”