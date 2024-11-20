Pvt Degree, PG Colleges under OU call off bandh

Hyderabad / Karimnagar / Nizamabad: About 1,000 and odd degree and postgraduate colleges across the state barring the ones under Osmania University have decided to boycott conducting examinations.

The Telangana Private Degree and Post-Graduate College Managements Association (TPDMA), the apex association of private degree and PG colleges on Sunday decided to boycott the semester examinations of the degree second and third year of Osmania, Palamuru, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, and Kakatiya Universities. The decision comes to mount pressure for the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement dues of Rs 1,200 core.

However, the discussions went on from Monday night well into Tuesday with the Telangana Higher Education Council (THEC) Chairman Prof V Balakrista Reddy and Osmania University authorities resulting in the colleges under Osmania University agreeing to withdraw their boycott call. Speaking to The Hans India, a TPDMA member said, "There is only a day's gap between the boycott call given and the starting of the examination schedule. In the interests of the students, it was decided to allow the examinations to go on under Osmania University," adding, however, exams under the remaining four universities are boycotted indefinitely until the funds are released.

Giving reason for the drastic decisions, the association members said they were issued tokens for Rs 1,200 crore in the last 10 months against the pending dues of the past two years. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Burra Venkatesam assured of getting an appointment with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and promised the release of funds within a week. However, the management's association neither received the CM's appointment nor funds were released.

Ashok, a correspondent of Sindhu Degree College for Women, Mehdipatnam, said, “After receiving assurance from the OU and TGCHE officials, it was decided to continue the examinations under the OU. But, our fight will continue till the government releases the pending dues.” Following the talks, the association members are hopeful for an appointment with CM Revanth Reddy on November 23.

However, if no concrete solution is provided, we will boycott the upcoming degree first-year examinations scheduled from next month, said Sitharam Reddy, member of OU Degree College Management Association. Explaining the precarious financial situation being faced by the colleges, he said, “90 percent of colleges are not in a position to pay salaries, rents, and even electricity bills for the past four to five months”.

“We hope for an appointment with the CM and resolution of our issues,” said B Suryanarayana Reddy, State president, of TPDMA.

Members of the Adilabad Private Degree and PG Colleges Association said all the private colleges falling the Kakaitya University in the combined Adilabad district will participate in the indefinite strike from Wednesday. They clarified that the association has decided to boycott the first, third, and fifth semester exams of the degree course to be held from November 26.

Naresh Sripada of Satavahana University Private Colleges Management Association said that only OU colleges falling under Hyderabad, Medak, and Ranga Reddy are allowed to continue to complete their ongoing semester examinations.

When contacted by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy said that efforts are being made to talk to others not to boycott the examinations in the interests of the students.