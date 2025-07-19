Rains wreak havoc in Hyd

Hyderabad: Heavy rains on Friday lashed the city and has thrown life out of gear for many people as they were left stranded. After a long period of occasional light rains, heavy rains lashed the city resulting in waterlogging at many areas. City experienced slow-moving traffic due to knee-deep waterlogging after the rain in various areas. The houses in the low-lying areas have been flooded due to sudden downpour.



Water quickly accumulated on the streets, creating knee-deep flooding in some neighbourhoods. The motorists had to struggle to wade through the water at places up to four feet. Vehicles parked on roads were inundated in rainwater and water gushing into the cellars in commercial complexes and residential apartments.

Rain lashed in areas like Miyapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Nampally, Koti, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, and Abdullapurmet areas. The rains were witnessed at areas like Kothapet, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Lakdikapool, Filmnagar, Borabanda, Yousufguda, and areas of the Old city - Kalapather, Chandrayangutta, TalabKatta, Yakutpura, Azampura, Malakpet and other areas.

Due to rains, various areas in the city witnessed water logging including Uppal Stadium - Habsiguda, Malakpet - Chaderghat, Nampally, Rajendernagar, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Hitech City, Miyapura, Gachibowli, Tolichowki and other area reported knee-deep disrupting vehicular movement. Motorists faced difficulties as rainwater stagnated in many places. An auto-rickshaw was seen getting dragged by the swirling waters at Nacharam Bhavaninagar nala, water pooled at Gayatrinagar in Ameerpet and bikes were washed away in Kalapather, houses were submerged in Jahanuma, Mettuguda and other areas. an electronic showroom in Malakpet was also submerged.

Authorities deployed over 4,100 personnel under Monsoon Emergency Teams (METs) across the city to ensure safety during rainfall. Including 734 staff including 368 personnel from Static Teams for managing rainwater drainage and preventing water stagnation on key roads and low-lying areas.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected waterlogging areas in Patny nala, and Lakdikapul areas.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society till 8 pm, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at 114.8 mm and 114.5 in Marredpally and Balanagar areas, followed by 101.3 mm in Uppal, 98.5 mm and 98.3 mm in Moosarambagh and Malkajgiri areas. Various wards in the GHMC limits recorded the heavy rainfall.

In light of the heavy rainfall, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakhmi urged residents to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. She advised citizens and motorists to refrain from walking or driving through floodwaters and emphasized that children and the elderly should not be allowed to walk in stagnant water alone. She also requested residents not to open manholes and urged them to report any open manholes to the GHMC Control Room.

The GHMC, HYDRAA, police, traffic police and Electricity departments have been asked to work in coordination. GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams worked to clear water stagnation in various parts of the city. The DRF team also requested the commuters to dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

Citizens are urged to avoid travel in affected areas and stay updated through official weather bulletins.

The IMD forecast says heavy rains would be continuing in Telangana for the next four days. There will be moderate rainfall likely in Adilabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Asifabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanapet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sircilla, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vanaparthi, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool districts on Saturday. On Sunday, there are chances of rain in Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy districts and again on July 21, there are chances of heavy rains in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts.