Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink to support breast cancer awareness

Hyderabad: The Telangana Raj Bhavan was bathed in pink light on Monday evening, continuing a tradition that began in 2020 to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This marks the sixth consecutive year of the symbolic illumination, organized in collaboration with the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

The initiative aims to promote early detection and foster hope, resilience, and unity in the fight against breast cancer. The pink lighting serves as a visual reminder of the importance of timely screening and the collective responsibility to support those affected.

Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, presided over the event and praised Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, for his unwavering commitment to breast cancer advocacy over the past 18 years. The Governor emphasized that early detection remains the cornerstone of saving lives and urged for inclusive awareness campaigns that reach every segment of society.