Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar donates Rs 15 lakh on KCR's wife birthday, Participates in Run for Peace

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader J Santosh Kumar has extended Rs 15 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Botanical Garden at Hyderabad.

After flagging off the 10K, 5K and 3K Run for Peace organised by the Botanical Garden Walkers Association here today by Botanical Garden walkers association.

MP complimented the Association members for organizing such events on Gandhi Jayanthi.

Addressing the gathering, MP said that “After being caught in busy work schedules, many people were neglecting the importance of fitness and health. And, events like Run for Peace would release stress and motivate people towards a healthy life.”

“Impressed with the Association members’ commitment towards developing the Botanical Garden.

Local MLA A Gandhi announced Rs 15 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Garden.

TSFDC Chairman V Pratap Reddy, botanical garden president Bharat Reddy, secretary Balakrishna, Singareni director balram, forest officials and Chandrashekar Reddy Vice Chairman and Managing Director were present at the event.

Karunakar Reddy, Raghava and Kishore goud of Green India Challenge participated in the event. Eom