Ramchander Rao lashes out at Revanth over his ‘converted BC’ remarks on Modi

Hyderabad: Mounting a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana State BJP chief N Ramachander Rao questioned how Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, with a Parsi grandfather and a Catholic mother, could claim to be a “Janudhari Brahmin” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is labeled a “converted BC”?

In a chit chat with the media on Friday, Ramachandra Rao claimed that the Telangana Chief Minister might be under the illusion of having invented a new category, referring to “converted BC.” He criticized the Congress party for being willing to stoop to any low for the sake of power, emphasizing the need for civilized political discourse. Rao noted that Modi’s community was included in the list of OBCs by the Gujarat State BC Commission long before Modi entered politics. Various communities have been recognized by their respective State BC Commissions over the years. According to him, the Chief Minister’s rhetoric constitutes not only a personal attack on Modi but also an insult to everyone included in the BC category, exposing the Congress party’s anti-Backward Classes mindset.

Ramachander Rao highlighted that the BJP supports the state government’s policy of 42 percent reservations for BCs, but the responsibility for its implementation lies with the Congress-led government in Telangana. He listed several cases related to the Supreme Court’s 50 percent reservations cap, indicating that incorporating this cap under Schedule IX is subject to judicial review. He also mentioned that the BJP opposes religion-based reservations, clarifying that the party is not against Muslims. He pointed out that Muslims have already been provided reservations under the BC-E and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) categories. Besides, Congress seeks to provide an additional 10 percent reservation for Muslims across the community.

Rao reminded that it was during the BJP-led NDA government that separate SC and ST Commissions and Ministries were created at the national level. Furthermore, it was the BJP government under PM Modi that granted constitutional status to the OBC Commission. He highlighted that the BJP has an OBC Morcha, has appointed a BC Prime Minister, and has given more opportunities to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities than the Congress party.

Regarding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s support for former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya for the Vice President position, Ramachandra Rao dared the Chief Minister to step down and appoint Minister Ponnam Prabhakar or the Pradesh Congress chief as the Chief Minister to prove his and his party’s commitment to BC interests.

Ramachander Rao announced that a new state party committee would be formed in the next week. He urged leaders and party workers to work diligently to strengthen the BJP and to focus on the mission of bringing the party to power in Telangana. In response to a question, he stated that the national party would address any differences among party leaders privately, emphasizing that the BJP is like a family and that it is better to resolve issues internally rather than airing grievances in public.