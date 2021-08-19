Rape charges: Cops ramp up security at Gandhi Hospital

Chilakalguda: The City Police on Wednesday beefed up the security at Gandhi Hospital in view of the alleged rape of two sisters by a lab technician and a security guard. In view of the enhanced security the number of persons entering the premises was restricted; only patients and attendants were allowed.

The special police teams are yet to trace the missing woman. The victim who filed a complaint was sent for medical examination at the Bharosa centre, whilst the detained suspects were still being questioned. They have already denied involvement in the alleged rape. According to an officer, who wished to remain anonymous, the police department has scanned all CCTV cameras of the hospital apart from those in the surrounding colonies. "But the sisters could not be found in any footage that could help us solve the mystery of the alleged rape."

The officer said, "We also suspect the sisters might have gone to a toddy compound. For this reason, we questioned the toddy shop-owners near the hospital but did not get any information. we have registered a missing case against the woman that has gone missing.

A highly placed source from the hospital said, "It is practically impossible for any person to lock anybody in hospital rooms and commit an offence because there is no such place which is isolated. It could be a hoax call, but it can be justified only after the investigation."

Victim not drugged, raped: Forensic report

The Forensic department on Wednesday handed over the report of medical examination conducted on the alleged rape victim of Gandhi hospital. An officer, on condition of anonymity, said, "We have received the medical report from Forensic department. It is stated that the victim was not drugged, as no signs of chloroform and any other drug were found in her blood.

Also, it revealed that she was not intoxicated and was not raped." He stated that "As we received the report only on Wednesday evening, we will proceed accordingly and investigate the matter. If any person is found guilty of committing any mischief by falsely accusing someone then they will be booked accordingly."