Residents raise a stink over perennial drainage overflow

Hyderabad: Blocked drains clogged with garbage, plastic waste and mud have become a major challenge, causing severe sewage overflows during monsoon that disrupt daily life for residents and commuters. Residents alleged severe irregularities in desilting manholes and nalas ahead of monsoon.

Several areas throughout the city are facing ongoing waterlogging and sewage inundation in the rainy season, highlighting the critical necessity for efficient drainage management. The onset of the monsoon season has worsened the situation, as rainwater combines with stagnant wastewater in already clogged drainage systems. This has exceeded the capacity of the drainage system, resulting in regular sewage overflows onto the streets in various localities.

According to residents, the drainage line overflows almost every time it rains, and the water remains on the road. “The overflowing drain water has spread across the road and made it slippery and dirty. Though the issue is near the footpath, it emits a foul smell and is problematic for pedestrians,” said K Srikanth, a resident of IDA Uppal.

“This happens every time it rains. The water overflows and spreads across the road, making it hard for us to walk or ride,” said Narendra, a resident of Chintal in Khairtabad. He blamed the civic authorities for not desilting the manholes which caused a severe overflow.

The issue is observed in various localities such as Uppal, LB Nagar, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Khairtabad, Madhapur, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, and areas in Old City like Nampally, Mallepally, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Rein Bazar, Bahadurpura, and Chandrayangutta.

The residents report extensive flooding of sewage water on roads, which poses significant health hazards. For instance, Road No 12 in Banjara Hills remains submerged in sewage, making it especially difficult for residents and commuters to navigate safely. Ayyan, a resident of Road No 12, Banjara Hills said, “Dirty drainage water is overflowing and spreading across the road. It is causing a serious inconvenience to everyone passing through.”

Asif Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar in Shaikpet, said that the drainage overflow is a perennial problem in the entire colony. Particularly during times of prayer and daily activities, the elderly face hurdles. “It is causing unbearable stench and daily inconvenience. Despite multiple complaints, the issue remains unsolved. Officials claim lack of funds for desilting.”

Moreover, social media is flooded with complaints of drain overflow. One Rajkiran Reddy while tagging HMWSSB, GHMC commissioner and Water Board MD, posted a message for causing inconvenience and health concerns for residents in Road 22, Balaiah Nagar in Alwal. Similarly, Syed Mukarram requested immediate action for drainage overflow near pillar 102, at Attapur ring road. Abdul Rahman, a social activist said that only a few temporary measures and no permanent solutions were taken up by the officials, knowing fully well that during monsoon, the city faces waterlogging and drainage overflow at many locations due to lack of desilting works.

“The recurrent flooding not only disrupts traffic and pedestrian movement but also raises serious public health concerns. Stagnant sewage water creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease vectors, potentially leading to outbreaks of waterborne illnesses,” says Rahman.

