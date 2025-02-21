Live
- inter question papers get QR code protection
- Revanth’s humane touch to student down with rare muscular disorder
- Revolutionising Chemistry: Advancing Research and Inspiring Minds
- Transforming Fintech with Innovation, Security, and AI
- Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity: Bipin Gajbhiye’s Vision and Leadership
- Driving Innovation and Business Growth in Product Management
- Thanda Dwellers in Rajapur Get Borewell to Quench Their Thirst
- Blockbuster Alert: Powerhouse Ranveer Singh the first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’ for Škoda Auto India
- Mounting Crisis in Telangana Health Department: Employees Demand Accountability Amid Corruption Scandals
- BJP leader files plaint against CM Siddaramaiah with Lokayukta, Guv; alleges new land scam
Just In
Revanth’s humane touch to student down with rare muscular disorder
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was moved by the miserable condition of a young student, Rakesh, who has been suffering from a rare Pseudo Muscular Dystrophy (Muscle ailment) disease and could not undergo proper medical treatment due to poverty.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was moved by the miserable condition of a young student, Rakesh, who has been suffering from a rare Pseudo Muscular Dystrophy (Muscle ailment) disease and could not undergo proper medical treatment due to poverty. Displaying a humane gesture, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to provide required medical treatment to Rakesh immediately.
The officials have also been asked to provide a charging vehicle along with treatment to the student who is unable to walk due to muscle disease. On CM's instructions, OSD to Chief Minister Vemula Srinivasulu spoke to Rakesh's family over phone and assured all kind of support from the government. A resident of Rangayya Palli village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanamkonda district, Rakesh has been suffering from Muscular Dystrophy for a long time. He is unable to walk due to the severity of the disease and doctors suggested regular administering of expensive injections to improve his health.
CM Revanth Reddy responded to a news article published on the poor condition of Rakesh family. Rakesh is studying Intermediate first year in a private college in Mulkanoor. The government will provide a charging vehicle to Rakesh for his travel to Mulakanur from his hometown. Rakesh's parents Gulla Samaiah and Lakshmi thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for extending support to their ailing son.