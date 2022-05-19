RGIA bags silver award in ACI green airport recognition

Hyderabad: Fifth time in a row, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) won the silver award in the Airports Council International's Green Airports Recognition-2022 programme.

RGIA won the award in the 15-50 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in the Asia-Pacific region for its carbon management process. This is the fifth consecutive year that RGIA has won the award.

According to GHIAL, Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimise the aviation industry's impact on the environment. Officials said the RGIA was promoting initiatives including green buildings, renewable energy use, energy conservation, eco-friendly refrigerants usage, fuel conservation, fuel and energy-efficient airport operations, green belt development, carbon sinking, greenhouse gas emissions management and carbon neutrality.

"GHIAL has adopted the 'Airport Carbon Accreditation' programme of ACI to become the first airport in its category in the Asia Pacific region to achieve Carbon Neutral Level 3 plus status and is working towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO GHIAL.