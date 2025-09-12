SCCoRS Chairman Justice Sapre reviews flyovers, commends GHMC’s road safety measures

Hyderabad: Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) and former Judge of the Supreme Court, lauded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for its effective initiatives in strengthening road safety and maintenance across the city.

On Thursday, Justice Manohar Sapre, accompanied by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspected Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 Flyover connecting Jubilee Hills to Madhapur, and the P Janardhan Reddy Flyover linking Kondapur with Gachibowli. He reviewed a series of road safety measures including the installation of warning signboards, radium stickers, CC cameras, rumble strips to regulate vehicle speed, chevron boards, concrete barriers, and improved street lighting for night-time visibility.

The Commissioner briefed the SCCoRS Chairman on GHMC’s comprehensive measures to prevent road accidents and ensure commuter safety. Justice Manohar Sapre expressed satisfaction with the efforts, emphasizing that road safety must remain a top priority. He reiterated, “Every life is precious. Innocent lives must not be lost due to negligence.”

Later, Justice Manohar Sapre visited the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda, where officials presented details of traffic management on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

“Over 2.5 lakh vehicles use the ORR daily, managed through advanced technologies such as the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS),” said officials.

These systems, supported by CCTV surveillance, emergency call boxes, variable message signs (VMS), vehicle detectors, Automatic Traffic Counter-Classifier (ATCC), and a centralized Traffic Control Centre (TCC), ensure effective monitoring, enforcement, and rapid emergency response.

HMDA Urban forestry VSNV Prasad, GHMC Projects Chief Engineer Bhaskar Reddy, and Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Rathnakar joined the inspection and briefings.