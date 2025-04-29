Live
SCR holds review meet on train safety
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held a detailed review meeting on security and safety of train operations in the zone.
The meeting focused on ensuring the security and safety of train operations across the zone, with the deployment of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel wherever necessary to safeguard passengers. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of installing CCTVs at all vulnerable locations.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, examined the safety action plans of Mechanical, Engineering and Signal and Telecommunications Departments and reviewed the availability of safety items such as smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers.
Later, he discussed regarding the safety precautions to be followed at all the crossings and points on tracks over the zone and instructed the officials to conduct safety drives by involving all the safety related staff.