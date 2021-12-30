  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run Sabarimala special trains

SCR to run Sabarimala special trains
x

SCR to run Sabarimala special trains (Representational Image)

Highlights

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda and Kollam.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda and Kollam.

Train no 07143 will depart from Kacheguda at 6:30 pm and arrive Kollam at 9:40 pm on the next day. The journey will be commencing on January 2. Train no 07145 will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 6:00 pm on the next day. The journey will be commencing on January 2.

En route these trains will stop at Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparti Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Muddanur, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampeta, Koduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions

These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second-class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X