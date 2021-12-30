SCR to run Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda and Kollam.

Train no 07143 will depart from Kacheguda at 6:30 pm and arrive Kollam at 9:40 pm on the next day. The journey will be commencing on January 2. Train no 07145 will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 6:00 pm on the next day. The journey will be commencing on January 2.

En route these trains will stop at Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparti Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Muddanur, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampeta, Koduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions

These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second-class coaches.