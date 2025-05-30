Live
SCR to run spl trains between Sec’bad – Kakinada Town
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town. Train no-07041 (Secunderabad –Kakinada Town) will depart from Secunderabad at 10:40 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 10:45 am, on June 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Train no-07042 (Kakinada Town – Secunderabad) will depart from Kakinada Town at 6:55 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 7 am and on June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 11, 18, 25 and August 1. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.
