Secunderabad inferno: Light smoke still emanating from Deccan Mall

Hyderabad: Light smoke still billowing from ruins of Deccan Mall in Secunderabad even four days of fire.



On the other hand, engineering experts say that demolition should be done from top to bottom with the latest technology. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is examining availability of latest technology in the State. If it is not available here, they will bring expert contractors from other state.

It is to mention here that after three days of major fire accident in which Deccan Mall in Secunderabad was totally gutted, the rescue teams made a breakthrough on Saturday by recovering human skeleton from the first floor of the six-storey commercial building.

According to FSL experts, who visited the site, said that it had become very difficult to enter the building as flames were still emanating as small parts were getting reignited. Heat and smoke are still there. They said they had found a highly charred flesh remnants, skull, ligaments and burnt tissue. The body parts were removed from the debris and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for identification.

Officials said a DNA test will be conducted to identify the body on the blood relations of all the three persons who had gone missing since the fire broke out. Search was on for two other missing persons. The teams were unable to enter the premises due to the heat and smoke from smouldering rubble.

Earthmovers were used to remove shutters etc to enter the building. The three missing persons were identified as Waseem, Zaheer and Junaid. Some survivors said the three persons had gone to collect their belongings but were trapped. But some said they were sent to the third floor to save as much stock as possible from the damage and they got trapped on the first floor itself.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who has been supervising the rescue operations said that the decision to demolish the building or not would be taken in next three days. He said if they decide to demolish it, they are trying to see if they can use latest technology where the building can be cut vertically without causing rubble to fall on the neighbouring houses. Yadav said the government would fully compensate in case of any damage to the houses.

The building is owned by Deccan Corporate, manufacturer of T-shirts, uniforms, bags, gift articles and sorts accessories.

According to fire services officials, tons of cloth, flex rolls and chemicals were stored in the buildings. About 1,000 tons of inflammable material in the first-level cellar caused the rapid spread of fire.