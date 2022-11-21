Secunderabad Railway Station Yard to be free from waterlogging

Hyderabad: To address the issue of water logging in the Secunderabad Station Yard, the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken major work by using Micro tunneling method that has been used through Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) for pushing the pipes in the yard, crossing railway lines. To give a permanent solution of water logging issue in the station yard and the resultant disruption in train movements, the Divisional team deployed TBM to create micro-tunneling and a 1.8 dia reinforced cement concrete (RCC pipes) was pushed for a barrel length of 75 metres towards Vikarabad end of the station yard. The activity involved pipes pushing 14 crossing lines and several points and crossings.

"For doing the work, a drive pit was made wherein TBM was launched from one end by pumping water in the form of high-intensity jets all along the circumference. Simultaneously, earth in the form of the wet slurry was pumped out as TBM proceeded ahead. Utmost care was taken during the pushing to ensure the smooth operation of the work, avoiding any slippages. Whenever a rock encountered during the work, longer blocks were taken specifically for the lines involved to clear the rock ahead of TBM manually, said a SCR senior officer.

Importantly, due to meticulous planning, such a major work was executed without any major disruption to train services from the station. As a result of this work, the station yard will be free from flooding/water logging during rains.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said, "This will help in addressing the water logging of tracks effectively and facilitate smooth operation of train movements even during rainy season.