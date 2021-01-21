Secunderabad: South Central Railway brings 11 RuBs into operation

Secunderabad: The Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway has thrown open to public 11 road under bridges (RuBs), the construction of which was completed during the lockdown period.



According to officials, the Hyderabad division was able to complete the works of RuBs within a period of 8 months (between May and December 2020) and at an approximate expenditure of Rs 30.8 crore. The RuBs or LHS (Limited Height Subway) have been constructed by adopting innovative methods such as readying of pre-cast Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) boxes for building the LHS vents, undertaking fast excavation using heavy duty machinery, placing pre-fabricated iron girders for insertion of RCC boxes, filling up the earth besides the newly readied LHS and restore normalcy of train operations within a short time. "This method led to bare minimal impact on train operations", said senior officer, SCR.

Some of the RuBs that have come up in Hyderabad division are between Secunderabad to Kurnool, Secunderabad To Mudkhed, Gollapalli to Jadcherla and Medchal to Gundlapochampalli.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, appreciated the officials and workforce of Hyderabad division and credited the Engineering department for execution of the task as per the target.