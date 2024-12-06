  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Severed infant head found on building premises

Severed infant head found on building premises
x
Highlights

In a ghastly incident on Thursday, the severed head of an infant was found on the ground floor of a private building at Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: In a ghastly incident on Thursday, the severed head of an infant was found on the ground floor of a private building at Secunderabad.

According to the police, one person, Shaik Zaheer, who stays near the Government School in Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, noticed a plastic cover lying on the floor of the Chandra Arcade building.

On inspecting it, he noticed the head of a newborn child in the cover. The police immediately rushed to the spot upon being informed about the incident and started an investigation. On checking the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the building, they noticed that a dog entered the premises carrying a plastic cover. The police registered a case and are investigating where the dog brought the cover from.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick