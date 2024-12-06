Live
Severed infant head found on building premises
Hyderabad: In a ghastly incident on Thursday, the severed head of an infant was found on the ground floor of a private building at Secunderabad.
According to the police, one person, Shaik Zaheer, who stays near the Government School in Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, noticed a plastic cover lying on the floor of the Chandra Arcade building.
On inspecting it, he noticed the head of a newborn child in the cover. The police immediately rushed to the spot upon being informed about the incident and started an investigation. On checking the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the building, they noticed that a dog entered the premises carrying a plastic cover. The police registered a case and are investigating where the dog brought the cover from.