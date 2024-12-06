Sikhs to observe 349th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Hyderabad: The Sikh community of the twin cities will observe the 349th martyrdom of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, on Sunday.

To mark the important date, the Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad, will hold Vishaal Kirtan Darbar (mass congregation) from 11 am to 3:30 pm. This will be followed by Nagar Keertan, which will be taken out from Gurudwara Saheb, Sitafalmandi at around 4:30 pm and will pass through the main corridors of Guru Tegh Bahadur Bhavan, DeepLifestyle, and, Pee Pee Traders and return back to Gurudwara Saheb.

Nishan Sahebans (religious flags) from all Gurudwaras of the twin cities, Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones), displaying sword fighting skills and other breathtaking skills, will be displayed all along the procession. Guru Granth Saheb (the holy scripture of Sikhs) will be carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle. Keerthani jathas (group preachers) will render shabad kirtans (holy hymns) all along the procession, said a member of the Prabhandak Committee.