SKLTHU calls for climate-resilient farming practices

Hyderabad: In light of accelerating climate change, Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University Vice Chancellor Dr. Danda Rajireddy has called for a strategic shift toward horticultural farming. During his visit to the Horticultural College in Mojerla on Monday and subsequent inspection of the instructional farms in Madanapuram, Dr. Rajireddy emphasized the importance of cultivating drought-tolerant crops.

He announced plans to establish a dedicated research center aimed at studying the impact of climate change on crop production and exploring adaptive agricultural methods. Dr. Rajireddy urged farmers to embrace crops like amla, tamarind, jamun, sapota, karonda, soapnut, pomegranate, custard apple, and drumstick—species known to perform well under dry conditions.

He advocated for integrating fruit orchards with intercrops, especially in regions prone to water scarcity. “With proper farm pond infrastructure, we can ensure water availability during droughts,” he noted, highlighting the importance of mulching with locally available resources to conserve soil moisture.

In addition, he recommended cultivating short-duration vegetables, green leafy varieties, annual crops, and region-specific medicinal plants. Dr. Rajireddy underscored the significance of timely pruning and water-saving techniques to sustain horticultural productivity.

The program was attended by Registrar Dr. A. Bhagwan, Dean Dr. Cheena, Consultant Dr. K. Veeranjaneyulu, Associate Dean Dr. Pidigam Saidaiah, and professors, including Dr. Shahnaz, Dr. Srinivas, Dr. Shankar Swamy, Dr. Gauthami, Dr. Vidya, as well as faculty members Bhaskar, Navya Shwetha, students, and staff.