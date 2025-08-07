Live
Slaughterhouses under GHMC limits to be shut on Aug 15, 16
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued orders on Wednesday for the closure of all cattle slaughter houses and retail beef shops within its jurisdiction on August 15 and 16, in view of Independence Day and Sri Krishna Janmashtami, respectively. A notice to this effect was also issued under Section 533 (b) of GHMC Act-155.
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has asked the Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to instruct the officers concerned to extend cooperation to the municipal authorities in implementing the closure effectively.
