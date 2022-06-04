South Central Railway cautions aspirants of fraudsters promising jobs

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has advised job aspirants to beware of fraudsters deceiving in the name of job opportunities in the railways. Instances of fraudsters deceiving innocent aspirants by promising jobs in different railways offices have come to notice. The SCR reiterated that jobs in railways are offered only on passing examinations which are conducted by the RRB and the RRC after well-publicised notifications.

A release said all aspirants of railway jobs are strictly cautioned against criminals who might lure them with false promises in exchange for money. All relevant information is available on RRB/RRC/SCR websites which may be accessed from time to time for genuine information.

The release said "it is also being made clear that there is no role of any middlemen in recruitment. There is no such direct entry or shortcut for getting any railway job. The public is hereby warned not to fall prey and believe in such malpractices."

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (In-Charge), stated, that all appointments in railways are done in a transparent manner through examinations conducted by RRB/RRC only. He appealed to job aspirants to be aware of any fraudsters or those who could be impersonating railway officials and promising jobs.