Sphoorthy Engineering College and SR University Forge Academic Partnership

Sphoorthy Engineering College, Hyderabad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SR University, Warangal, to strengthen academic collaboration and research initiatives. The agreement, signed by senior representatives from both institutions, aims to promote joint programs, faculty exchange, student mobility, and collaborative research in engineering, management, and sustainable development.

The MoU also enables shared access to laboratories, research facilities, and encourages joint conferences, workshops, and entrepreneurial initiatives. Leaders from both colleges emphasized that this partnership will enhance higher education quality, foster innovation, and provide students and faculty with advanced academic resources, creating a strong ecosystem for knowledge exchange and holistic development.