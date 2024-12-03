  • Menu
Sri Chaitanya College Vice Principal Accused of Sending Obscene Messages to Students

Sri Chaitanya College Vice Principal Accused of Sending Obscene Messages to Students
Students of Sri Chaitanya College in Madinaguda staged a protest, accusing Vice Principal Shiva of inappropriate behavior and sending obscene messages.

Hyderabad: Students of Sri Chaitanya College in Madinaguda staged a protest, accusing Vice Principal Shiva of inappropriate behavior and sending obscene messages.

According to the students, Shiva allegedly sent messages through Snapchat, making unwelcome comments such as, "You look beautiful in a white dress," and asking, "Do you have a lover?" He also reportedly stated, "I cannot bear it if you are hurt." These actions have caused outrage among the students, who claim the messages crossed boundaries of decency.

This ncident has drawn criticism, with parents and student groups demanding strict action against the Vice Principal. Authorities are yet to respond to the allegations, and the situation remains under investigation.

