Sri Vidya Dasakoti Kumkumarchan Mahayagna in Hyderabad: A Gathering for National Progress and World Peace

The second day of the Sri Vidya Dasakoti Kumkumarchan Mahayagna was completed at Kalyan Mandapam in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad, under the guidance of senior saint Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, with the aim of national progress, world peace, and welfare of the poor. The Mahayagna began with the worship of Mata Lalita ji with proper rituals. Over 2,000 Suhasini women and devotees will recite the Sri Lalita Sahasranama mantra 10 crore times in three days and perform archana with sindoor. By the end of the second day, devotees had completed 7 crore archana. Swami Abhishek Brahmachari has organized Sri Vidya Mahayagna in 26 major cities across the country so far.

On the second day of the Mahayagna, dignitaries including Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, former BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao, Telangana BJP State General Secretary Chandra Shekhar, BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla, and Yuva Chetna National Convener Rohit Kumar Singh lit the lamp.

Swami Abhishek Brahmachari said that he prayed to Mata Lalita Devi for the country's development to accelerate further and wished that India becomes a Vishwaguru. He added that the future belongs to our country.

Muralidhar Rao said that Sanatan Dharma is our strength and those who stay with Dharma will always walk on the path of justice. He added that the country has progressed significantly on the path of development.

Chandra Shekhar said that Swami Abhishek Brahmachari's efforts in the field of nation-building are commendable and that the youth should come forward to contribute to the country's development.

Prem Shukla said that he felt honored to witness this historical gathering on the land of Bhagyanagar and that the whole world is eager to follow India's leadership.

Rohit Kumar Singh said that they will continue to work dedicatedly for the prosperity of Mother India and strive to complete the nation-building Mahayagna with the flag of Dharma.

Social worker Krishna Reddy honored the visiting guests. On this occasion, Sudhakar Sharma, Karate Kalyani, Sridevi, Anant Lakshmi, Adhesh Reddy, Surya Prakash, and others were present.