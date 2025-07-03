State govt constitutes 4-member committee to probe factory explosion

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note over the lapses in maintaining the safety measures, the State Government has constituted a four-member committee to identify the causes which lead to the major explosion in the chemical factory at Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district. The committee would submit a report in a month.

The Committee headed by noted Scientist from CSIR–IICT B Venkateswhar Rao would identify the causes and establish reasons and the events that led to the major explosion in the Sigachi factory on June 30. The fire accident claimed more than 40 lives, and several persons were injured. The terms and references of the committee are as follows: The Committee would also investigate whether the SOP (standard operating procedures) for worker safety is followed or not in the industrial unit.

It would also check whether there was an absence of or lack of or violation of compliance of chemical and industrial process required to be followed by the company management in the industrial unit. Officials said that a preliminary enquiry report was already received from the Director of Factories and it was under study.

The report which is being submitted by the four member committee will be crucial to take action against the company management.