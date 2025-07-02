  • Menu
Tafseer Iqbal assumes charge as IGP, Multi Zone-II

Hyderabad: Tafseer Iqbal, DIG, Charminar zone has assumed charge as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II with full additional charge (FAC) on Tuesday.

Tafseer Iqbal previously held key positions including DIG, Intelligence Security Wing, and Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, showcasing a career marked by efficiency and dedication across various crucial assignments.

