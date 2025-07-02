Live
- Visually impaired, minor student raped for 2 yrs in school hostel
- Ex-Maha Speaker climbs podium, suspended
- Assault on Odisha bureaucrat by BJP workers: 5 suspended
- AP minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announces implementation of two schemes soon
- Lyon wants to win away series in India, England
- Sam Altman Urges Caution: Don’t Blindly Trust ChatGPT, Verify Its Answers
- Al Hilal stuns Man City 4-3 in Club WC
- Gambhir’s biggest challenge as a coach, says Panesar
- Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round
- Weather update: Telangana to witness rains for next two days
Tafseer Iqbal assumes charge as IGP, Multi Zone-II
Highlights
Hyderabad: Tafseer Iqbal, DIG, Charminar zone has assumed charge as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II with full additional charge (FAC) on...
Hyderabad: Tafseer Iqbal, DIG, Charminar zone has assumed charge as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II with full additional charge (FAC) on Tuesday.
Tafseer Iqbal previously held key positions including DIG, Intelligence Security Wing, and Secretary, Minority Welfare Department, showcasing a career marked by efficiency and dedication across various crucial assignments.
Next Story