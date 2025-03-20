Telangana pins hopes on liquor sales, property regn to boost income

Hyderabad: In a bid to overcome the financial crisis, the state government relied on liquor sales and property registrations to generate more revenues in the new financial year. The state government targets Rs 1.45 lakh crore SOTR (State Owned Tax Revenues) of the total Rs 2.29 lakh crore revenues from all sources, including grant-in aid and non-tax revenues in 2025-2026 financial year.

The government projected Rs 27,600 crore revenue through liquor sales as against Rs 25,617 crore revised estimations in the current financial year. It was estimated that Rs 2,000 crore more revenue from liquor sales would be generated only by increasing the liquor prices and the annual fee collected from the licensed liquor shops.

The auction of liquor shops was also a big revenue generation resource in the 2025-2026 financial year. The government was also expecting to mobilise around Rs 19,000 crore from property registration as against Rs 14,690 crore in the current financial year.

The development of Future City and master plans prepared for the development of municipalities will promote realty industry which will help to increase property transactions in the future, officials said, adding that non-tax revenues of Rs 31,600 crore and Rs 27,782 crore grant-in aid was projected in the outlay.