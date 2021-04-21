Telangana State BJP appoints a three-member fact-finding committee

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP appointed a three-member fact-finding committee on the circumstances that led to Ranga Reddy District BJP committee directly meeting the TRS executive president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao in the wake of the ensuing elections for the Lingojiguda of GHMC on April 30.

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the fact-finding committee would take stock of the circumstances and issues that led to the meeting of the TRS leader. He said that the TRS party has come forward favouring unanimous election in Lingojiguda division, the seat fell vacant following the demise of the BJP corporator-elect Ramesh Goud's sudden demise.

He said that the issue has become a centre of discussion following the TRS leaders proposing to make the fresh elections to the Lingojiguda unanimous if the BJP fields a family member of the late Ramesh Goud.

He said that the BJP has won with a good majority in all the municipal divisions of the LB Nagar. It was prepared to field its candidates in the ensuing elections with the certainty that it will register victory once again in the Lingojiguda.

However, the special circumstances some leaders of the Ranga Reddy District BJP committee have met the TRS leader without giving any information to the State leadership, State BJP chief, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, party national vice-president D K Aruna, and former national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

He said the party considers meeting the TRS executive president without informing the party leadership was detrimental to the party interests.

Importantly, the party feels that meeting the TRS leader without discussing with the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and national leader Dr K Laxman was a hasty decision. Against these circumstances, the party has decided to appoint a three-member committee to find out the facts, he added.

The State party also takes it seriously and condemns the stories and propaganda that appeared in a section of the press and the social media against the party senior leaders.

Calling the allegations against party senior leaders are just a fig of imagination and baseless and the three-member committee will go in all the aspects. The party would take necessary action against those who try to intentionally try to damage the party, he warned.