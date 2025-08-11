TGPWU demands action after delivery boy gets swept away

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) demanded responsibility after a Zomato delivery worker faced a grave incident in the city on Saturday night during heavy rains.

A shocking incident was witnessed near TKR Kaman at around 9:30 pm on Saturday night when Syed Farhan, a Zomato delivery worker, fell into an open drainage during heavy rain while on an active order. His bike and mobile phone were swept away in the floodwaters. Fortunately, his life was narrowly saved.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU said “This is not just an accident — it is a direct consequence of platforms prioritizing profits over worker safety. Zomato’s management must take full responsibility by immediately providing a new mobile phone, repairing the damaged bike, and compensating for the loss of payment.”

Salauddin said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has already issued advisories to aggregator companies about the dangers of sending riders out in extreme weather, but these warnings continue to be ignored. Despite such forecasts, aggregator companies continue to push workers out, disregarding safety concerns.

“We strongly urge the GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan to take strict action against any delivery aggregator company that endangers workers’ lives,” said Salauddin.

TGPWU also called upon Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and other platforms to Stop risking delivery workers’ lives during extreme weather. “Provide fair rain & surge bonus immediately to compensate for the risk. Share real-time weather and hazard data with delivery workers so they can make informed decisions. This is not about a Rs 10 or Rs 15 rain bonus — it’s about whether a worker returns home alive,” Salauddin emphasized.



