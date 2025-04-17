Live
‘Thalassemia Run’ to be held on May 8 in Vizag
Hyderabad: The city of Vizag is gearing up for NTR Memorial Trust-sponsored Thalassemia Run 2025. The NTR Trust announced ‘Thalassemia Run – Vizag’ – a powerful community event to raise awareness about Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam at 6 pm on May 8.
The Trust’s Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari said that the event is open for all age groups and participants can register their names for 10k, 5k or 3k run categories based on their fitness levels.
“It is more than just a run. It’s a call to action and a reminder that together, we can create real impact by spreading awareness, supporting patients and inspiring voluntary blood donations”, Bhuvaneswari said. Registrations are already open on www.thalassemiarun.com and also QR code is available on official posters and promotions across the city.