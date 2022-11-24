TMREIS to introduce integrated CLAT & TS-LAWCET coaching

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Wednesday informed that after successfully establishing 204 residential schools and junior colleges, they are now planning to impart legal education to students by introducing an integrated law coaching programme to crack competitive examinations like CLAT and TS-LAWCET.

Osmania University's faculty of law dean Prof Gali Vinod Kumar called on TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah and briefly discussed a strategic plan on introducing integrated law coaching for the students of Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) Junior Colleges. A total of 204 residential schools and junior colleges fall under the society, of which 12 are vocational colleges for boys and girls. The society also has eight Centres of Excellence, which provides free intensive coaching for IIT, NEET and NDA related exams including a CA Foundational Course. "After showing remarkable results from the Centres of Excellence, the TMREI Society will now have integrated coaching services for the students to crack CLAT and TS-LAWCET and secure admissions in prestigious National Law Universities like NALSAR-Hyderabad, NLSIU-Bangalore, NLIU-Bhopal, etc.," said Shafiullah.

Prof Vinod was pleased to extend his support for introducing the CLAT and TS-LAWCET coaching programmes in TMR Junior Colleges. He assured to design and implement the plan of action to ensure the success of TMREIS students aspiring to become law professionals. Shafiullah said, "To induct competent lawyers into society, TMREIS will provide free intensive coaching for CLAT and TS-LAWCET exams for the students who want to pursue their careers in Law."