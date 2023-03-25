Today Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Religious zeal and sheer joy was witnessed amongst all the Muslims in the city as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Friday. Hustle-bustle was back in all the mosques in the city, specially the Mecca Masjid at the community thronged mosques to focus more on religious observances. Read More

2. Hyderabad: South Central Railway achieved a major milestone by surpassing Rs. 5,000 crores in Originating Passenger Revenue for the first time in its history. The zone earned Rs. Rs. 5,000.81 Crore in Originating Passenger Revenue, which is Rs 881.37 Crore more than the previous best earnings registered in 2019-20. According to SCR officials, keeping in view the continuous demand for some trains, the zone has permanently augmented 200 coaches in various Express trains resulting in greater patronage for these trains.

3. Hyderabad: The "Maha Dharna" conducted by the Telangana electricity employees before the head office, Vidyut Soudha, at the busy Khairatabad area brought the vehicular traffic to a standstill for a few hours on Friday afternoon.

4. Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at OU Arts College on Friday as various student organisations held 'Vidyarthi Nirudhyoga (unemployed) maha dharna' against the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak. They demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court. The police cordoned off the entire university.

5. Hyderabad: Though residents in the city heaved a sigh of relief from scorching summer heat due to intermittent rainfall, its bad news for the mango lovers. With untimely rains and pest attacks, the production of the 'King of Indian Fruit' was below the expectations. This in turn is likely to make buying mangoes a costly affair with the prices being higher due to low supply of the fruit. Official estimates said that the yellow fruit produce will be around 20 to 30 percent less when compared to last year.




