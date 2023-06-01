Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 01-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: In order to promote environmentally-friendly transportation for city residents and in an attempt to phase out old auto-rickshaws to reduce pollution, the State government is contemplating to encourage the owners to shift to EV (electric vehicle) mobility. Drivers say there are many challenges for them to retrofit, as the government provides a subsidy of minimum Rs 15,000; remaining would have to be borne by themselves. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Applicants at RTA offices in the city are facing frustration and inconvenience as transport-related services have been halted due to server problems. The technical glitch has affected all online services, forcing applicants to wait for long hours in queues and leave the offices disappointed. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) administration has issued a clarification stating that Haj pilgrims will depart alongside general passengers, with the provision of special counters for their convenience in the international terminal. There will be no dedicated Haj Terminal at the Hyderabad Airport. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Friday. Anticipating a moderate increase in vehicular movement due to the event, the police have outlined certain traffic diversions to minimise inconvenience to the general public. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The 151-year-old Government Boys High School Aliya still continues to remain in a dilapidated state as the State government has taken no steps to get back the school’s glory. Grave risk continue to horrify as the building may collapse anytime.Few social activists took up to social media and urged the State government to renovate the school building. Read More