Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 20-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Telangana state Haj Committee chairman, Mohamed Saleem flagged-off the 37th batch of Haj pilgrims of Telangana on Monday along with Mufti Anwar Ahmed Quadri (Jamia Nizamia) and Haj Committee members. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Yakutpura Assembly constituency is considered to be the citadel of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the last several decades as at least 80 per cent of the voters belong to the Muslim community. MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) party is the biggest rivalry against MIM in this constituency, while the candidates of BRS, INC and BJP parties are the contenders. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Various reforms brought by the State government to the education system are bearing fruit and this has helped to reduce zero dropout rates till class 8 in the schools across Telangana and also increased pass percentage. Read More

4. Rangareddy: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the Haritha Haram programme has been launched with the aim of revitalizing forests and promoting the growth of fruit and medicinal plants, making Telangana a healthier State. With numerous ongoing projects nearing completion, the greenery in the Shadnagar constituency is flourishing, with countless plants coming to life along roadsides, government spaces, and villages. Shadnagar MLA Y. Anjaiah Yadav commended the progress made thus far. Read More

5. Hyderabad: ISKCON, Secunderabad is organising Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra would start at 1.30 PM from ISKCON temple near Sangeeth Theatre crossroads and conclude at 6 PM. Read More



